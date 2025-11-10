Entertainment

Jackie Chan is dead? Internet slams fake death rumours

The Hong Kong martial artist and actor has once again found himself at the centre of death speculations

  By Hania Jamil
Jackie Chan has once again found himself at the centre of fake social media posts announcing his passing.

The Karate Kid actor, whose real name is Fang Shilong, scared fans all over the globe after his death news started circulating on the internet on Monday, November 10, with many resharing the grievances social media post.

A Facebook account with the username Stories About US had uploaded a post with the caption, "Today, the most beloved person in the world cinema, all of our hearts, has passed away, especially our generation, a worthy actor, a great Kong Fu player, the man with a funny laugh, Jackie Chan, has passed away."

The post was accompanied by a snap of Jackie Chan on a hospital bed; however, no such news has been confirmed from the actor's team or family.

Fans expressed their frustration about the disturbing fake news about the beloved actor, as one user on X penned, "Why is facebook tryna kill off Jackie Chan??"

Another netizen shared, "Omgggg Facebook lies about ever d**n thing. And y'all believe it! Jackie Chan is not dead I almost shouting at work."

A third fan noted, "Internet trying to kill Jackie Chan today."

This is not the first time that rumours about the Rush Hour actor's death have emerged on social media platforms.

Besides that, Jackie Chan's latest project was The Shadow's Edge, which hit theatres in August 2025 and climbed to the top spot at the China Box Office.

The story follows a retired policeman, Wong Tak-Chung, who works in surveillance, but he has to rejoin the police to catch a high-profile thief named Wolf King.

