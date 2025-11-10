'Outlander' season 8 release date finally announced by Starz

Outlander season eight release date has been finally announced!
The final season of the post world war drama is set to release on March 6, 2026.
As per the official announcement made by Starz on Friday, November 7, new episode of the last season will be available to stream every Friday on Starz app.
Outlander season eight storyline
As per the official plotline of the eighth season, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe) soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser’s Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence.”
It continued, “With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together.”
“While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun,” concluded the description.
Outlander final season cast
Besides the main leads Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, the cast of Outlander also includes Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Murray, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, David Berry as Lord John Grey, John Bell as Young Ian Murray, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom.