Entertainment

Kylie Jenner 'fuming and heartbroken' as Timothée Chalamet dismisses their romance

The beauty mogul and the 'Dune' star have been linked romantically since 2023 after Kylie Jenner split with Travis Scott

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Kylie Jenner reportedly did not appreciate Timothée Chalamet dismissing their romantic relationship in his recent Vogue interview.

The pair, who were first linked romantically together in January 2023, have notably kept it quiet about their relationship despite Kylie often being seen at the Wonka actor's key moments.

During his interview, Timothée refused to go into the details of their relationship, which left Kylie heartbroken as she thought they were "past the point of hiding things."

When asked about his relationship with his girlfriend, the 29-year-old refused to speak on the topic, noting, "I just don't have anything to say."

As reported by RadarOnline.com, a source shared that the reply to a simple question has left the mom-of-two "fuming and heartbroken".

"Kylie was really upset by how casually Timothée dismissed the question," revealed a close pal to the star. As per the insider, the 28-year-old "honestly believed they were past the point of hiding things and that he'd want to celebrate their relationship, not act like it doesn't exist."

Following his headline-making interview, the business mogul is "raging, shocked and heartbroken at the same time."

Despite this, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, "as usual, is trying to put a brave face on things by keeping posting 'happy' social media snaps."

However, Timothée's pals defended his actions, saying that the actor "has always been extremely private and guarded about his personal dealings."

Besides that, in the interview, Timothée Chalamet admitted that being a dad "could be on the radar" amid romance with Kylie Jenner, who shares two children, daughter Stormi and son Aire, with her ex-partner, Travis Scott.

