Kris Jenner pens birthday note for beau Corey Gamble after extravagant bash

'The Kardashians' star pays heartwarming tribute to her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Kris Jenner is celebrating her special one's birthday with a heart-melting tribute.

After throwing a lavish birthday party at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s mansion, the momager turned to her Instagram account to give a huge shoutout to her partner on his big day.

"Happy birthday, babe @coreygamble! Thank you for being my rock, my ride or die, and the most incredible partner," Jenner began her birthday homage.

She continued, "Thank you for all you do every single day, for the love you give, and for always being there for all of us. I’m so blessed to have you by my side. I love you!!!"

For those unaware, Jenner and Gamble have been romantically linked since 2014 after they met at a party in Ibiza. 

The two made their relationship Instagram official after their frequent date nights in April 2015.

This post of Kris Jenner comes just a day after she celebrated her lavish birthday bash with a star-studded James Bond-themed party.

The Kardashians starlet’s 70th birthday was organized by renowned party planner Mindy Weiss and took place on Saturday, November 8, a few days after her actual birthday on November 5. 

Her guest list included an array of A-list celebrities, such as Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry, Vin Diesel, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Mark Zuckerberg. 

