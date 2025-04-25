Prince William, Kate to join Charles, Camilla at VE Day after Easter snub

The Prince and Princess of Wales skipped this year’s Easter celebration with the Royal Family

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 25, 2025
Prince William and Princess Kate are soon going to reunite with King Charles and Queen Camilla at major Royal event.

In a latest update, Buckingham Palace announced that the British King and Queen Consort will lead the celebrations of Victory in Europe Day’s milestone 80th anniversary.

The major events, which will span several days, will mark the presence of the Prince and Princess of Wales, who will be joining the Royal Couple for the grand celebration.

This upcoming appearance of William and Kate will come after the parents-of-three skipped spending Easter with the Royal Family.

Besides the Waleses, other senior royals are also set to accompany Charles and Camilla during the events.

The Royal family will begin the celebrations on May 5, during which William and Kate will return to their Royal duties by joining a gathering of senior royals at the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace.

At the Royal gala, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke of Kent will also mark their presence.

It was also shared that Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is also set to make an appearance at the event and will also deliver a speech.

Prince William, Kate skip Easter celebration with King Charles, Camilla:

The Prince and Princess of Wales decided to opt out of traditional Easter Sunday service this year to spend a private holiday with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

William and Kate reportedly enjoyed their time with children in Norfolk.

