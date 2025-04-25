Dylan Meyer drops intimate wedding photos with Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer exchanged the marital vows last week after dating for seven years

Dylan Meyer shared intimate wedding photos with wife, Kristen Stewart, days after tying the knot in a romantic ceremony.

The couple reportedly exchanged marital vows at the Mexican restaurant Casita Del Campo on Sunday, April 20, and confirmed their marriage by dropping exclusive glimpses from the wedding function.

Dylan turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday, April 24, to release touching snapshots from their marriage event.

She kicked off her post with an adorable picture of the two wrapped in arms, looking deeply into each other's eyes.

Another frame showed Dylan and Kristen packed on PDA, as they embraced with a sweet kiss.

The 37-year-old American screenwriter penned a caption, "I do. I really really really really really do."

As reported by People, Dylan and Kristen initially made their relationship public in 2019, later the two announced their engagement in 2021.

Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer wedding plans 

In an old interview with Stephen Colbert, the Twilight starlet shared her wedding plans, stating, "We might just go do it this weekend or something, I don't know, and then, like, just hang out with everyone afterward."

"I just want to do it, you know? I'm not a good planner. I can't make dinner plans," she noted.

On the work front, Kristen Stewart's upcoming movie,  he Chronology of Water, is set to release across theatres in May 2025, while Dylan Meyer has written films like XOXO, and Moxie.   

