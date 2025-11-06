Royal

Prince Harry's meaningful act follows William's emotional nod to Princess Diana

Prince William paid a subtle tribute to Princess Diana during his Rio trip

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Prince Harry’s meaningful act follows William’s emotional nod to Princess Diana
Prince Harry’s meaningful act follows William’s emotional nod to Princess Diana

Prince Harry has made a compassionate humanitarian gesture just hours after his brother, Prince William, paid tribute to their late mother, Princess Diana.

On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex paid tribute to the Armed Forces as he met with Canadian reservists during a visit to Toronto.

Harry made a touching nod as he engaged with servicemen from two of the nation’s oldest Reserve regiments at an annual visit, held in honor of Remembrance Day.

He warmly engaged with troops, discussing how they juggle their service commitments with everyday careers.

During the trip, he also met with Commander Paul Smith, who made history as the first Black commanding officer of the unit in 2021.

On Thursday, the Duke also joined a private fundraising event with the Halo Trust, a charity dedicated to clearing landmines.

He will then visit the Veterans Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, one of Canada’s largest veteran care facilities, before attending the 17th annual True Patriot Love National Tribute Dinner honoring military members and their families.

His Toronto visit aligns with his estranged brother Prince William’s Brazil tour for the Earthshot Prize awards.

Harry’s compassionate move came after Prince William paid a subtle tribute to Princess Diana as he followed in his mother's footsteps with a visit to the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro.

Prince William stood in the same spot that Diana, Princess of Wales, was photographed in 34 years ago, during day three of his five-day Brazil visit to present the Earthshot Prize. 

