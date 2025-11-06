King Charles puts memory made a year before Princess Diana divorce on sale

Royal

King Charles is reportedly letting go of one sentimental memory from the last year of his marriage with Princess Diana.

As reported by PEOPLE, the Highgrove Gardens is selling a watercolor painting which the-then Prince Charles made in 1995 - just a year before parting ways with the late Princess.

As per the announcement made by the Highgrove Gardens shop on November 4, the lithograph - of one of the king's watercolor creations is now on sale.

The new, limited-edition replica of the artwork, entitled "Highgrove House – A View from the Wildflower Meadow" is currently available for pre-order at $3,882.

King's painting features the Wildflower Meadow at Highgrove House, with his beloved country home in the distance.

The item was listed on sale as part of an exclusive series of one hundred lithographs signed by the cancer-stricken monarch.

All the money raised from Highgrove products sale is aimed to support the work of The King's Foundation.

The 76-year-old monarch acquired Highgrove in1980 in the Gloucestershire countryside.

King Charles and Princess Diana - who got married in 1981 parted ways in 1996 four years after announcing separation in 1992.

