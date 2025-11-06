Royal

Meghan Markle announces thrilling news as she returns to acting

The Duchess of Sussex sparks buzz as she returns to acting for the first time since her wedding to Prince Harry

  • By Sidra Khan
Meghan Markle is back to the headlines with her two new major career moves.

The Duchess of Sussex recently generated buzz after it was revealed that she is returning to acting for the first time after her wedding to Prince Harry seven years ago.

Shortly after sparking buzz for her major acting comeback, the mother of two announced another career move, giving a surprising new update about her lifestyle brand As Ever.

Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 5, the Duchess revealed thrilling news about As Ever, sharing that her products are now available on shelves in a physical store, marking a major shift for her previously online-only brand.

In a collaboration with Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and Victoria Jackson’s independent bookstore, Godmothers Bookstore, in Summerland, California, Meghan’s As Ever has now officially launched its first retail partnership.

The delightful stories featured a video, showing Meghan Markle joyfully setting up As Ever products in the bookstore, where visitors can now shop As Ever products displayed among books and local artisan goods.

“About Last Night @aseverofficial @godmothersbooks,” she captioned.

In the second story, the Suits album posted a photo of a captivating store packed with As Ever products with a caption that read, “@godmothersbooks x @aseverofficial. Now Open!”

This exciting announcement from Meghan Markle comes after it was revealed that she visited the set of Amazon MGM Studios film Close Personal Friends in Pasadena, California.

In Lily Collins and Jack Quaid starrer Close Personal Friends, the Duchess of Sussex is set to make a cameo appearance.

