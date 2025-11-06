King Frederik greets new ambassadors to Denmark in formal credential ceremony

Royal

The Danish Royal Family marked a key diplomatic occasion on Wednesday

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
King Frederik of Denmark welcomed eight new ambassadors during a formal credentials ceremony at Christiansborg Palace.

The Danish Royal Family marked a key diplomatic occasion on Wednesday, sharing exclusive glimpses from a ceremony, honoring ambassadors from Norway, Israel, Belgium, Côte d'Ivoire, Finland, Egypt, Ghana, and the United States.

The Palace shared the statement, “The admission audience is the ceremony where new ambassadors formally hand over their credentials to His Majesty the King. The credentials are handed over in a closed envelope, and only afterwards can the ambassadors officially enter their works in Denmark.”

Stating further details, the palace noted, “Today His Majesty the King received the ambassadors from Norway, Israel, Belgium, Ivory Coast, Finland, Egypt, Ghana and the United States in the Throne Hall at Christiansborg Palace. Each ambassador was first received in the Throne Hall and then had a conversation with His Majesty in Christian IX's house, both individually.”


“At today's audience, the King was presented to Her Excellency Tone Elisabeth Bækkevold Allers from Norway, His Excellency Zvi Tal from Israel, His Excellency Patrick Bruno C. HRH Deboeck of Belgium, HRH Herve Armand Pelikan Toure of Cote d'Ivoire, HRH Jukka Reino Siukosaari of Finland, HRH Mohamed Mounir Mohamed Loutfy of Egypt, HRH Margaret Miewien Chebere of Ghana and HRH Ken Howery of USA,” the statement concluded.

Notably, this update came on the same day when Queen Mary attended the opening of the One Health conference, which is all about preventing diseases, protecting the environment and securing healthy food across sectors and borders.

