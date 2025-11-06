Meghan Markle to star in first film since leaving royal life

Royal

The Duchess of Sussex makes her acting comeback alongside Lily Collins and Brie Larson

Meghan Markle is stepping back into the spotlight!

The Duchess of Sussex is set to make her acting return in a new film alongside Lily Collins and Brie Larson — marking her first movie role since stepping away from royal life.

On Wednesday, Meghan was seen on the set of the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film Close Personal Friends in Pasadena, California, where she will play herself.

The movie star-studded cast includes Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding.

"Meghan was on the set today," an insider told PEOPLE.

They added, "She has a small part. She seemed very relaxed and happy. She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth."

Notably, this film marks Meghan’s long-awaited return to acting after stepping away from Hollywood for royal duties.

A studio source told The Sun, "This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves. She has been swamped with offers but this one felt right."

"It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set," the source said.

They mentioned, "Everyone involved is super-excited, and have been sworn to secrecy about her involvement."

"Prince Harry is, of course, really supportive and quite simply wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy," the source said.

Notably, the duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently settled in Montecito in 2020 after leaving royal life and now live there with their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4,

In her 2017 engagement interview, Meghan said she stepped back from acting to join Harry in the U.K.

