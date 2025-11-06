Prince William brings back late mom Princess Diana’s 1991 memory in Brazil

Royal

  • By Riba Shaikh
  
Prince William relived his beloved late mom Princess Diana's memory ahead of Earthshot Priza Awards.

Just moments after touching down in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, November 5, third day of his Royal visit to Brazil - William headed to the magnificent Christ the Redeemer statue high above the oceanside city.

In a touching tribute to Diana's legacy, William took a photo standing in the same spot his mom stood 34 years ago during her 1991 visit to Brazil, alongside the-then Prince Charles.

Breaking silence on William recreating one of his late mom's fondest memories, a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed expressed, "The Prince has loved meeting so many people from across Rio over the last few days."

"He’s been incredibly struck by the number of people who fondly remember his mother’s visit to this beautiful city," they added.

The iconic photo of the 43-year-old was released on the official page of the Prince and Princess of Wales with a message, "An inspiring start to the day at Christ the Redeemer."

The priceless moment came when the heir to the throne met the Earthshot Prize finalists ahead of the awards ceremony.

