Royal

Princess Victoria brings joy to young diabetic patients with cute gifts

Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria makes heartfelt move for young patients on Diabetes Month

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Princess Victoria brings joy to young diabetic patients with cute gifts
Princess Victoria brings joy to young diabetic patients with cute gifts

To mark the Diabetes Month, Crown Princess Victoria made a heartfelt move.

The Swedish Royal Family, in their new Instagram post on Wednesday, November 5, shared a moving update about the future queen’s latest engagement, revealing that she met the Children’s Diabetes Foundation.

“During November, the Diabetes Month is recognized and today, the Crown Princess therefore met the Children's Diabetes Foundation,” they stated.

Bringing joy to young patients of diabetes, the Royal Family shared that Crown Princess Victoria-led Children’s Diabetes Foundation will distribute cute gifts in hospitals across the country.

The present is the foundation’s new educational soft ice cream dragon, named Milli, in blue color, symbolizing Blue Knot - a meaningful emblem for type 1 diabetes awareness and advocacy.

“During the meeting, the Crown Princess received the fund's new general secretary Karolina Janson, who handed over the Blue Knot, a symbol in the fight against type 1 diabetes,” shared the Royals.

They added, “The Crown Princess also met the foundation's new educational soft ice cream dragon Milli. The dragon will be distributed in hospitals across the country to children aged 0-11 who contract type 1 diabetes.”

In the post, the palace further noted that Victoria is the Patron of the Children's Diabetes Foundation.

They also dropped two photos from the crown princess’s outing, featuring her in a blue dress, a nod to diabetes awareness and advocacy.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Andrew receives delightful update from King Charles days after stripping his titles

Andrew receives delightful update from King Charles days after stripping his titles
Andrew Mountbattan Windsor receives good news from Buckingham Palace after multiple blows

King Frederik greets new ambassadors to Denmark in formal credential ceremony

King Frederik greets new ambassadors to Denmark in formal credential ceremony
The Danish Royal Family marked a key diplomatic occasion on Wednesday

King Charles awards esteemed prizes as William unveils 2025 Earthshot winners

King Charles awards esteemed prizes as William unveils 2025 Earthshot winners
The British monarch presents prestigious awards to pioneers as Prince William announces the 2025 Earthshot Prize winners

Meghan Markle to star in first film since leaving royal life

Meghan Markle to star in first film since leaving royal life
The Duchess of Sussex makes her acting comeback alongside Lily Collins and Brie Larson

Prince William joyfully announces 2025 Earthshot Prize winners at glitzy event

Prince William joyfully announces 2025 Earthshot Prize winners at glitzy event
The Prince of Wales sends heartfelt congratulations to the five winners of the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards

Royal Family releases special video after Queen Camilla’s new honour

Royal Family releases special video after Queen Camilla’s new honour
Queen Camilla receives prestigious honor after hosting guests at Clarence House reception

Prince William shares emotional message after recreating Diana's iconic pic

Prince William shares emotional message after recreating Diana's iconic pic
Prince William recreats heartfelt picture of Princess Diana with Christ the Redeemer statue

King Charles grants Andrew Mountbatten major relief after string of snubs

King Charles grants Andrew Mountbatten major relief after string of snubs
Buckingham Palace makes major announcement after Government officials issues stern warning against Andrew

Meghan Markle reacts to As Ever set earning spot on Oprah’s favourite list

Meghan Markle reacts to As Ever set earning spot on Oprah’s favourite list
Meghan Markle’s ‘As Ever’ brand set secures a spot on Oprah Winfrey's favorite things list

King Charles makes historical visit ahead of Remembrance Day celebrations

King Charles makes historical visit ahead of Remembrance Day celebrations
Royal Family shares key details on King Charles’ plans ahead of Remembrance Day 2025

Prince Harry celebrates British heritage amid US citizenship rumours

Prince Harry celebrates British heritage amid US citizenship rumours
Prince Harry expresses deep affection for Britain after his cryptic remarks on US citizenship

Royal Family shares new update on Prince Albert's second day in Prague

Royal Family shares new update on Prince Albert's second day in Prague
Prince Albert set to conclude his first state-visit to Prague today