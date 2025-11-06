Princess Victoria brings joy to young diabetic patients with cute gifts

To mark the Diabetes Month, Crown Princess Victoria made a heartfelt move.
The Swedish Royal Family, in their new Instagram post on Wednesday, November 5, shared a moving update about the future queen’s latest engagement, revealing that she met the Children’s Diabetes Foundation.
“During November, the Diabetes Month is recognized and today, the Crown Princess therefore met the Children's Diabetes Foundation,” they stated.
Bringing joy to young patients of diabetes, the Royal Family shared that Crown Princess Victoria-led Children’s Diabetes Foundation will distribute cute gifts in hospitals across the country.
The present is the foundation’s new educational soft ice cream dragon, named Milli, in blue color, symbolizing Blue Knot - a meaningful emblem for type 1 diabetes awareness and advocacy.
“During the meeting, the Crown Princess received the fund's new general secretary Karolina Janson, who handed over the Blue Knot, a symbol in the fight against type 1 diabetes,” shared the Royals.
They added, “The Crown Princess also met the foundation's new educational soft ice cream dragon Milli. The dragon will be distributed in hospitals across the country to children aged 0-11 who contract type 1 diabetes.”
In the post, the palace further noted that Victoria is the Patron of the Children's Diabetes Foundation.
They also dropped two photos from the crown princess’s outing, featuring her in a blue dress, a nod to diabetes awareness and advocacy.