King Charles awards esteemed prizes as William unveils 2025 Earthshot winners

King Charles carried out a major engagement at palace amid Prince William’s high-profile visit to Brazil.
On Wednesday, November 5, the British Royal Family took to their official Instagram account to share an update about the 76-year-old monarch’s latest engagement at St. James’s Palace.
At the royal residence, the King awarded the prestigious Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering, honouring seven pioneers for their incredible innovations.
“This evening, The King presented The Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering at St James’s Palace, celebrating the innovations which are transforming our world,” read the caption.
The statement continued, “This year’s prize honours seven pioneers whose work has shaped modern artificial intelligence.”
Further in the post, the Royal Family unveiled the seven winners and their innovations.
“Dr Fei-Fei Li has established crucial high-quality datasets to train machine learning algorithms; professors Yoshua Bengio, Geoffrey Hinton, John Hopfield and Dr Yann LeCun have championed artificial neural networks inspired by the human brain as a model for machine learning,” they noted.
The caption further revealed, “Jensen Huang and Dr Bill Dally developed the powerful hardware platforms that make AI possible. Together, their contributions underpin the AI revolution.”
Accompanying the delightful announcement was a carousel of photos from the esteemed ceremony, featuring King Charles and the winners posing for snaps as they received their honours.
The King’s award ceremony came on the same day as his elder son, Prince William, announced the 2025 Earthshot Prize winners in a glitzy event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.