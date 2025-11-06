Royal

Andrew receives delightful update from King Charles days after stripping his titles

Andrew Mountbattan Windsor receives good news from Buckingham Palace after multiple blows

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Andrew receives delightful update from King Charles days after stripping his titles
Andrew receives delightful update from King Charles days after stripping his titles

Andrew has lost all his Royal titles, styles and honours - however, King Charles has allowed him to keep prestigious honours he earned in his youth.

In the wake of renewed scrutiny into his ties with the late paedophile and sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein - Andrew was stripped of his princely title by the monarch in an official statement earlier this month.

However, in a surprising turn of events Andrew has been allowed to keep the medals he earned during his service in Royal Navy.

As reported by The Guardian, despite losing his honorary rank as vice admiral in the Royal Navy - the former Duke of York can keep his military medals, as confirmed by King's office on November 5, 2025.

This decision from the 76-year-old monarch is no less than a relief to Andrew since being stripped of his Royal titles last month.

In an official statement released on October 30, Buckingham Palace announced, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew."

Andrew receives delightful update from King Charles days after stripping his titles

The statement continued, "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence."

"Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," it added.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Victoria brings joy to young diabetic patients with cute gifts

Princess Victoria brings joy to young diabetic patients with cute gifts
Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria makes heartfelt move for young patients on Diabetes Month

King Frederik greets new ambassadors to Denmark in formal credential ceremony

King Frederik greets new ambassadors to Denmark in formal credential ceremony
The Danish Royal Family marked a key diplomatic occasion on Wednesday

King Charles awards esteemed prizes as William unveils 2025 Earthshot winners

King Charles awards esteemed prizes as William unveils 2025 Earthshot winners
The British monarch presents prestigious awards to pioneers as Prince William announces the 2025 Earthshot Prize winners

Meghan Markle to star in first film since leaving royal life

Meghan Markle to star in first film since leaving royal life
The Duchess of Sussex makes her acting comeback alongside Lily Collins and Brie Larson

Prince William joyfully announces 2025 Earthshot Prize winners at glitzy event

Prince William joyfully announces 2025 Earthshot Prize winners at glitzy event
The Prince of Wales sends heartfelt congratulations to the five winners of the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards

Royal Family releases special video after Queen Camilla’s new honour

Royal Family releases special video after Queen Camilla’s new honour
Queen Camilla receives prestigious honor after hosting guests at Clarence House reception

Prince William shares emotional message after recreating Diana's iconic pic

Prince William shares emotional message after recreating Diana's iconic pic
Prince William recreats heartfelt picture of Princess Diana with Christ the Redeemer statue

King Charles grants Andrew Mountbatten major relief after string of snubs

King Charles grants Andrew Mountbatten major relief after string of snubs
Buckingham Palace makes major announcement after Government officials issues stern warning against Andrew

Meghan Markle reacts to As Ever set earning spot on Oprah’s favourite list

Meghan Markle reacts to As Ever set earning spot on Oprah’s favourite list
Meghan Markle’s ‘As Ever’ brand set secures a spot on Oprah Winfrey's favorite things list

King Charles makes historical visit ahead of Remembrance Day celebrations

King Charles makes historical visit ahead of Remembrance Day celebrations
Royal Family shares key details on King Charles’ plans ahead of Remembrance Day 2025

Prince Harry celebrates British heritage amid US citizenship rumours

Prince Harry celebrates British heritage amid US citizenship rumours
Prince Harry expresses deep affection for Britain after his cryptic remarks on US citizenship

Royal Family shares new update on Prince Albert's second day in Prague

Royal Family shares new update on Prince Albert's second day in Prague
Prince Albert set to conclude his first state-visit to Prague today