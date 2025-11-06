Andrew receives delightful update from King Charles days after stripping his titles

Andrew has lost all his Royal titles, styles and honours - however, King Charles has allowed him to keep prestigious honours he earned in his youth.
In the wake of renewed scrutiny into his ties with the late paedophile and sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein - Andrew was stripped of his princely title by the monarch in an official statement earlier this month.
However, in a surprising turn of events Andrew has been allowed to keep the medals he earned during his service in Royal Navy.
As reported by The Guardian, despite losing his honorary rank as vice admiral in the Royal Navy - the former Duke of York can keep his military medals, as confirmed by King's office on November 5, 2025.
This decision from the 76-year-old monarch is no less than a relief to Andrew since being stripped of his Royal titles last month.
In an official statement released on October 30, Buckingham Palace announced, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew."
The statement continued, "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence."
"Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," it added.