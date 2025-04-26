Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about her stage fear

Olivia Rodrigo may command the stage with confidence, but even global pop stars have their fears, and hers is hilariously relatable.
While conversing with PEOPLE, on Thursday, April 24, during Planned Parenthood of Greater New York’s Spring into Action Gala, the Obsessed singer revealed her "greatest fear" while performing.
Speaking at the event, held at Cipriani South Street in New York City, "[I'm afraid] I'm going to pee my pants on stage," said Rodrigo.
Rodrigo was asked about the first thing she does when she gets off stage, the Traitor singer said she takes off her makeup and then, "I drink a ton of water."
"I'm always scared to drink water before I go on stage," Rodrigo explained
Previously, she admitted she'd been “terrified” before taking the stage for the opening night of her Guts World Tour in February 2024.
During the red-carpet premiere of Netflix's Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour, the three-time Grammy Award told the outlet, “I was like, ‘I should have rehearsed more … like I needed three more weeks to rehearse this thing.’”
She added, “But I was like, ‘Oh well, I’m gonna go on.’”
Olivia Rodrigo tour:
To note, Olivia Rodrigo now has a summer of headlining festival performances lined up, including at the Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and Glastonbury, all in June.
Her next tour, the GUTS World Tour: Spilled, has dates scheduled for 2025 and the tour includes festival appearances and standalone shows.