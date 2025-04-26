Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about her stage fear

'Obsessed' singer revealed her 'greatest fear' while performing on stage

Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about her stage fear
Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about her stage fear

Olivia Rodrigo may command the stage with confidence, but even global pop stars have their fears, and hers is hilariously relatable.

While conversing with PEOPLE, on Thursday, April 24, during Planned Parenthood of Greater New York’s Spring into Action Gala, the Obsessed singer revealed her "greatest fear" while performing.

Speaking at the event, held at Cipriani South Street in New York City, "[I'm afraid] I'm going to pee my pants on stage," said Rodrigo.

Rodrigo was asked about the first thing she does when she gets off stage, the Traitor singer said she takes off her makeup and then, "I drink a ton of water."

"I'm always scared to drink water before I go on stage," Rodrigo explained

Previously, she admitted she'd been “terrified” before taking the stage for the opening night of her Guts World Tour in February 2024.

During the red-carpet premiere of Netflix's Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour, the three-time Grammy Award told the outlet, “I was like, ‘I should have rehearsed more … like I needed three more weeks to rehearse this thing.’”

She added, “But I was like, ‘Oh well, I’m gonna go on.’”

Olivia Rodrigo tour:

To note, Olivia Rodrigo now has a summer of headlining festival performances lined up, including at the Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and Glastonbury, all in June.

Her next tour, the GUTS World Tour: Spilled, has dates scheduled for 2025 and the tour includes festival appearances and standalone shows.

Varun Dhawan pens gratitude note after heartfelt birthday wishes

Varun Dhawan pens gratitude note after heartfelt birthday wishes

Queen Silvia of Sweden sparks health concerns after her latest appearance

Queen Silvia of Sweden sparks health concerns after her latest appearance
Tom Hardy receives praises for his dedication amid ‘Havoc’ filming

Tom Hardy receives praises for his dedication amid ‘Havoc’ filming
WhatsApp to expand set of emojis for messages and media: Report

WhatsApp to expand set of emojis for messages and media: Report
Kanye West blasted for ‘disrespecting’ Kim Kardashian with Paris Hilton remarks
Kanye West blasted for ‘disrespecting’ Kim Kardashian with Paris Hilton remarks
Tom Hardy receives praises for his dedication amid ‘Havoc’ filming
Tom Hardy receives praises for his dedication amid ‘Havoc’ filming
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorney clears air on his lifestyle in pre-trial session
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorney clears air on his lifestyle in pre-trial session
Taylor Swift reigns over UK Official Charts with new major milestone
Taylor Swift reigns over UK Official Charts with new major milestone
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tease ‘intimate’ collab process in new clip: Watch
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tease ‘intimate’ collab process in new clip: Watch
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' sweet exchange before Time100 speech REVEALED
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' sweet exchange before Time100 speech REVEALED
'Barbie' star Emma Mackey to reunite with Greta Gerwig for 'Narnia'
'Barbie' star Emma Mackey to reunite with Greta Gerwig for 'Narnia'
'The Voice Kids' star Karen Silva passes away at 17
'The Voice Kids' star Karen Silva passes away at 17
Kanye West drags Paris Hilton into ongoing online feud with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West drags Paris Hilton into ongoing online feud with Kim Kardashian
Joe Jonas makes delightful move amid ex Sophie Turner breakup rumours
Joe Jonas makes delightful move amid ex Sophie Turner breakup rumours
Ben Affleck recalls 'Field of Dreams' moment with Kevin Costner, Matt Damon
Ben Affleck recalls 'Field of Dreams' moment with Kevin Costner, Matt Damon
Carol Burnett joins ‘Hacks’ season 4 for emotional scene with Jean Smart
Carol Burnett joins ‘Hacks’ season 4 for emotional scene with Jean Smart