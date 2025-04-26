WhatsApp to expand set of emojis for messages and media: Report

WhatsApp is currently working on a feature that allows users to react to messages and media using stickers, expanding beyond the current set of thrilling emojis.

Currently, message reactions are restricted to a few sets of emojis, which are considered quicker way to respond, according to WABetaInfo.

With the upcoming update, Meta-owned WhatsApp aims to offer a wider and exhilarating set of emojis by rolling out the ability to react to messages and media using stickers.

The upcoming feature is expected to support all stickers currently accessible on the sticker keyboard, including those installed from the official WhatsApp Sticker Store.

Moreover, the update will allow users to use third-party stickers imported through external apps, and stickers they had saved.

WhatsApp to add animated stickers

The update will also support animated stickers. It includes stickers particularly designed using the advanced Lottie Framework, ensuring seamless and efficient performance across various devices.

This addition could be especially useful in situations where a sticker can capture a certain emotion or sense of humour, that is unable to be done by an emoji, enriching the emotional impact of the response.

WhatsApp’s upcoming feature to react to messages and media using stickers is currently in the early stages and it is likely to be launched in the near future in Android.

