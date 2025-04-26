Taylor Swift reigns over UK Official Charts with new major milestone

Taylor Swift continues her dominance on the UK Official Charts with major feat!
The Eras Tour hitmaker’s 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department achieved a huge milestone a year after its release by spending a full year on the Official Albums Chart, reported Page Six.
As per the outlet, the superhit album reigned number 1 spot for 10 consecutive weeks on the Charts and stayed in the Top 10 for whopping 30 weeks.
The Cruel Summer crooner’s incredible tracks also spent 52 weeks on the Official Albums Streaming Chart, reflecting the stunning popularity of her album, which lasted throughout the year and continues to thrive.
However, this is not the first time that Taylor Swift has accomplished such a huge milestone as 11 of her previous releases have also enjoyed the same dominance and popularity on the UK Charts.
Only five of the 17 smash hit albums failed to achieve a year-long mark.
About Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’:
Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department is her eleventh studio album which was released on April 19, 2024.
The album garnered immense love and support from her die-hard fans, helping it make a mark in the music industry in just a short period of time after the release.
TTPD debuted at Number 1 on Billboard 200, marking it the 14th chart-topping album by the Blank Space songstress. The huge achievement has tied her with Jay-Z on the second-most Number 1 albums, with The Beatles still reigning the top spot.
It has also achieved the record of most streams in a single day on Spotify with more than 300 million streams and 1 billion streams in a single week.