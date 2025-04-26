Taylor Swift reigns over UK Official Charts with new major milestone

The Eras Tour hitmaker adds another feather to her cap with a huge record on the UK Official Charts

Taylor Swift reigns over UK Official Charts with new major milestone
Taylor Swift reigns over UK Official Charts with new major milestone

Taylor Swift continues her dominance on the UK Official Charts with major feat!

The Eras Tour hitmaker’s 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department achieved a huge milestone a year after its release by spending a full year on the Official Albums Chart, reported Page Six.

As per the outlet, the superhit album reigned number 1 spot for 10 consecutive weeks on the Charts and stayed in the Top 10 for whopping 30 weeks.

The Cruel Summer crooner’s incredible tracks also spent 52 weeks on the Official Albums Streaming Chart, reflecting the stunning popularity of her album, which lasted throughout the year and continues to thrive.

However, this is not the first time that Taylor Swift has accomplished such a huge milestone as 11 of her previous releases have also enjoyed the same dominance and popularity on the UK Charts.

Only five of the 17 smash hit albums failed to achieve a year-long mark.

About Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’:

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department is her eleventh studio album which was released on April 19, 2024.

The album garnered immense love and support from her die-hard fans, helping it make a mark in the music industry in just a short period of time after the release.

TTPD debuted at Number 1 on Billboard 200, marking it the 14th chart-topping album by the Blank Space songstress. The huge achievement has tied her with Jay-Z on the second-most Number 1 albums, with The Beatles still reigning the top spot.

It has also achieved the record of most streams in a single day on Spotify with more than 300 million streams and 1 billion streams in a single week.

Varun Dhawan pens gratitude note after heartfelt birthday wishes

Varun Dhawan pens gratitude note after heartfelt birthday wishes

Queen Silvia of Sweden sparks health concerns after her latest appearance

Queen Silvia of Sweden sparks health concerns after her latest appearance
Tom Hardy receives praises for his dedication amid ‘Havoc’ filming

Tom Hardy receives praises for his dedication amid ‘Havoc’ filming
WhatsApp to expand set of emojis for messages and media: Report

WhatsApp to expand set of emojis for messages and media: Report
Tom Hardy receives praises for his dedication amid ‘Havoc’ filming
Tom Hardy receives praises for his dedication amid ‘Havoc’ filming
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorney clears air on his lifestyle in pre-trial session
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorney clears air on his lifestyle in pre-trial session
Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about her stage fear
Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about her stage fear
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tease ‘intimate’ collab process in new clip: Watch
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tease ‘intimate’ collab process in new clip: Watch
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' sweet exchange before Time100 speech REVEALED
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' sweet exchange before Time100 speech REVEALED
'Barbie' star Emma Mackey to reunite with Greta Gerwig for 'Narnia'
'Barbie' star Emma Mackey to reunite with Greta Gerwig for 'Narnia'
'The Voice Kids' star Karen Silva passes away at 17
'The Voice Kids' star Karen Silva passes away at 17
Kanye West drags Paris Hilton into ongoing online feud with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West drags Paris Hilton into ongoing online feud with Kim Kardashian
Joe Jonas makes delightful move amid ex Sophie Turner breakup rumours
Joe Jonas makes delightful move amid ex Sophie Turner breakup rumours
Ben Affleck recalls 'Field of Dreams' moment with Kevin Costner, Matt Damon
Ben Affleck recalls 'Field of Dreams' moment with Kevin Costner, Matt Damon
Carol Burnett joins ‘Hacks’ season 4 for emotional scene with Jean Smart
Carol Burnett joins ‘Hacks’ season 4 for emotional scene with Jean Smart
Horror film 'Final Girl' star Lar Park Lincoln passes away at 63
Horror film 'Final Girl' star Lar Park Lincoln passes away at 63