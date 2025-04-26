Kanye West blasted for ‘disrespecting’ Kim Kardashian with Paris Hilton remarks

Kanye West never misses a chance to put himself back in the spotlight!
In the latest installment of his online rants, the 47-year-old American rapper and record producer left his fans in complete shock by expressing a bizarre wish for Paris Hilton amid the ongoing online feud with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
During his since-deleted Twitch livestream on Friday, April 25, the Carnival hitmaker reportedly stated, “Kim was Paris Hilton’s assistant. I should’ve had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian! Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton? How many hotels I would have right now? Think about that. The Hilton. The Hilton s***.”
After just 10 minutes since he started the livestream, Ye was banned from the platform as his channel was taken down.
Fans blast Kanye West for ‘disrespecting’ Kim Kardashian:
Soon after the Vultures 1 rapper’s remarks began making rounds on social media platforms, angry netizens slammed him for the rude comments.
“I’ve seen enough, disrespecting your kid’s mother this publicly is too far bruv, and I fux with Paris but that type of glaze is unreal. Sadasasasasa,” one of the X user tweeted furiously.
Another stated, “Bro saying he regretted having his own kids.”
“Yes, crazy man says gross things. We get it,” a third expressed.
A fourth tweeted, “bro never seeing his kids again. Poor kids watching this.”
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West rivalry:
Kanye West has been in a feud with his former wife Kim Kardashian for a couple of months over the custody of their four children – North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.
According to some media reports, The Kardashians alum does not want the kids to visit Ye’s house in a bid to keep them away from his current wife, Bianca Censori.
Recently, Kim abruptly ended North’s visit with Kanye after security guards told her that sexual assault convicts Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate would be present with the rapper during the meeting.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also called for an emergency custody hearing after the incident.