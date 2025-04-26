Princess Eugenie shares first post after Andrew's accuser Virginia commits suicide

Princess Eugenie has shared an exclusive video after dad Prince Andrew's accuser, Virginia Giuffre commits suicide.

Just hours after the news of Virginia's death by suicide shocked the internet, the daughter of disgraced Prince Andrew turned to her Instagram account to share a delightful post.

Eugenie dropped an Instagram reel highlighting the moments she, her mom Sarah Ferguson, and sister Princess Beatrice spent at the Teenage Cancer Trust during their latest visit.

In the video the mother-daughters trio could be seen making meeting the staff and patients of the cancer unit at the University College of London Hospitals (USLH).

It also included the glimpses of Eugenie, Fergie and Beatrice posing for the photos with the patients and staff members.

Eugenie's video was accompanied by a message which read, "A day with @teenage_cancer - Thank you again for having us and for all of the incredibly important work that you do #teenagecancertrust."

Virginia Giuffre suicide at 41

Virginia Giuffre, who settled a sexual assault lawsuit with the Duke of York in 2022 has reportedly committed suicide days after giving a shocking accident update.

The accuser of paedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew shared the news of her accident via Instagram post.

Sharing a photo from the hospital bed where she can be seen with injury marks all over her face, she wrote "four more days to live."

