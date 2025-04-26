Jennifer Lopez glows in glamorous silk ensemble in new snaps: See

Jennifer Lopez is an absolute sight to behold in the latest photos!

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Friday, April 25, the Unstoppable starlet shared a three-slide post in which she dropped some stunning clicks from her newest photo shoot.

“Time to shine. Find your glow. Happy Friday Jlovers,” she captioned alongside the images.

The gorgeous snaps showcased JLo exuding charm in a silky, oversized pale pink shirt-dress featuring a collared, deep V-neckline and buttoned front.

To complement her look, the Marry Me actress wore a coordinating turban-style headwrap and accessorized her glamorous appearance with statement jewelry, including a bold silver necklace, earrings, and a ring.

JLo completed her look with glam makeup, featuring bold eyes, nude lips, and a radiant highlight on facial highpoints.

However, what added more appeal to the stunning appearance was Jennifer’s confident attitude as she made striking poses for the photos.

Fans’ reaction to Jennifer Lopez’s look:

Soon after Jennifer Lopez shared the dazzling photographs on her social media account, her fans couldn’t help but admire her flawless beauty.

“I dropped my phone! OMG !!!Love you so much , I glow every time I listen to your beautiful voice,” gushed a fan.

Another praised, “You are really very beautiful and your look is always great.”

“A true golden icon, radiating timeless beauty and elegance. Happy Friday Goddess of beauty,” a third admired.

Meanwhile, a fourth expressed, “Truly Beautiful !! Feeling so lucky and grateful for you. Have an amazing weekend baby.”

Several other die-hard fans also gushed over Jennifer Lopez’s beautiful snaps by dropping red heart emojis in the comments.

