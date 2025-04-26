Princess Kate embraces key future role in Royal Family alongside Prince William

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary next week

As Prince William steps further into his future role as king, Princess Kate is quietly preparing to take on an even greater presence within the Royal Family.

According to GB News, a palace insider claimed that the future queen of Britain played a "supportive" role for Prince William.

It is reported that the Princess of Wales is reportedly drawing inspiration from Prince Philip, who famously embraced his role as a steadfast supporter to Queen Elizabeth II throughout her reign.

Royal biographer Penny Junor noted, "She's never trying to outshine him in any way. I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen."

As per The Times, a source close to the couple said the mother-of-three is "hugely influential behind the scenes in hiring and decision-making, and they approach it as a team."

The source added, "Like the late Queen and Prince Philip, and the King and Queen, they're a good double act."

According to the outlet, Princess Kate would make it possible for her husband to easily balance royal duties with being a hands-on dad to their three children.

The source revealed that Kate is "acting as a gatekeeper to ensure that William can do his work while also finding time to be a hands-on father, and that everyone understands that this is the deal".

Princess Kate, Prince William wedding anniversary:

Notably, this report came amid the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary on April 29 at an isolated self-catering cottage on the Isle of Mull in Scotland.

