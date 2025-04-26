Katy Perry’s true feelings about Blue Origin flight revealed after fan backlash

Katy Perry faced the backlash over her 'expensive' Blue Origin space trip

Katy Perry’s true feelings about Blue Origin flight revealed after fan backlash
Katy Perry’s true feelings about Blue Origin flight revealed after fan backlash

Katy Perry is still over the moon after her Blue Origin flight, calling the experience "a dream come true" despite facing a backlash.

As per In Touch Weekly, a source shared that the Dark Horse singer is still happy as she got the opportunity to live one of her self-proclaimed “dreams.”

“When Richard Branson went a few years ago she started enquiring about how she could go and what it would cost, so it was a no-brainer when Lauren Sánchez invited her to join this mission, she jumped at the chance,” the source said.

The source mentioned, “A lot of people in her world were quite nervous for her, because of course there are huge risks, but Katy didn’t seem the least bit afraid. She had total confidence that this would go off without a hitch and she feels beyond lucky and honored to have been chosen to be a part of it.”

Revealing Katy's passion for the new challenges, a source said, “Katy loves taking on new challenges and she had the full support of Orlando, who coached her through different meditations that she used to keep herself calm during the take-off.”

The tipster revealed, “It really was a dream come true for Katy, she’d been wanting to go to space for as long as she can remember.”

Katy Perry faced backlash over her Blue Origin space trip

Katy Perry faced the backlash over her Blue Origin space trip, as she slammed for an expensive stunt that’s only affordable for the mega rich and a possible environmental risk.

The E.T singer, Gayle King, and Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren, 55, in addition to NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, formed the all-women team that took the ride.

Why Barron Trump’s mom Melania calls him 'little Donald?

Why Barron Trump’s mom Melania calls him 'little Donald?
Prince Harry nearly dated famous US reality TV star before Meghan Markle

Prince Harry nearly dated famous US reality TV star before Meghan Markle

Prince Harry exudes glamour at award show as William attends somber event

Prince Harry exudes glamour at award show as William attends somber event

Apple plans to launch iPhone 17 Pro with a new rear camera design: Report

Apple plans to launch iPhone 17 Pro with a new rear camera design: Report
'Coronation Street' star Philip Lowrie passes away at 88
'Coronation Street' star Philip Lowrie passes away at 88
Michelle Williams’ former co-star Sophie Nyweide remembered after sudden death
Michelle Williams’ former co-star Sophie Nyweide remembered after sudden death
Jennifer Lopez glows in glamorous silk ensemble in new snaps: See
Jennifer Lopez glows in glamorous silk ensemble in new snaps: See
Ryan Reynolds gets candid about father's struggle with Parkinson's disease
Ryan Reynolds gets candid about father's struggle with Parkinson's disease
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper spark wedding rumors after cosy NYC date night
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper spark wedding rumors after cosy NYC date night
Jennifer Garner embraces J.Lo-inspired look in stylish appearance
Jennifer Garner embraces J.Lo-inspired look in stylish appearance
Kanye West blasted for ‘disrespecting’ Kim Kardashian with Paris Hilton remarks
Kanye West blasted for ‘disrespecting’ Kim Kardashian with Paris Hilton remarks
Tom Hardy receives praises for his dedication amid ‘Havoc’ filming
Tom Hardy receives praises for his dedication amid ‘Havoc’ filming
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorney clears air on his lifestyle in pre-trial session
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorney clears air on his lifestyle in pre-trial session
Taylor Swift reigns over UK Official Charts with new major milestone
Taylor Swift reigns over UK Official Charts with new major milestone
Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about her stage fear
Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about her stage fear
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tease ‘intimate’ collab process in new clip: Watch
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tease ‘intimate’ collab process in new clip: Watch