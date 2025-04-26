Katy Perry’s true feelings about Blue Origin flight revealed after fan backlash

Katy Perry is still over the moon after her Blue Origin flight, calling the experience "a dream come true" despite facing a backlash.
As per In Touch Weekly, a source shared that the Dark Horse singer is still happy as she got the opportunity to live one of her self-proclaimed “dreams.”
“When Richard Branson went a few years ago she started enquiring about how she could go and what it would cost, so it was a no-brainer when Lauren Sánchez invited her to join this mission, she jumped at the chance,” the source said.
The source mentioned, “A lot of people in her world were quite nervous for her, because of course there are huge risks, but Katy didn’t seem the least bit afraid. She had total confidence that this would go off without a hitch and she feels beyond lucky and honored to have been chosen to be a part of it.”
Revealing Katy's passion for the new challenges, a source said, “Katy loves taking on new challenges and she had the full support of Orlando, who coached her through different meditations that she used to keep herself calm during the take-off.”
The tipster revealed, “It really was a dream come true for Katy, she’d been wanting to go to space for as long as she can remember.”
Katy Perry faced backlash over her Blue Origin space trip
Katy Perry faced the backlash over her Blue Origin space trip, as she slammed for an expensive stunt that’s only affordable for the mega rich and a possible environmental risk.
The E.T singer, Gayle King, and Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren, 55, in addition to NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, formed the all-women team that took the ride.