  By Salima Bhutto
James Van Der Beek's last film gets release date

James Van Der Beek died on February 11 at the age of 48

James Van Der Beek's last film gets release date

The Gates, the last movie, of late James Van Der Beek, is set to premiere weeks after his demise.

For the unversed, Beek died at the age of 48, following a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer, on February 11, 2026.

Now, according to Daily Star, the late actor’s last ever film credit will be seen in a new film on March 13, 2026.

The Dawson's Creek legendary actor would be seen playing a menacing pastor named Jacob.

In the newly released trailer, Beek’s character declares, "I have been called upon to lead this community, and those boys seek to destroy us. Find them and let God's will be done."

The upcoming movie’s storyline follows three friends, who discover a murder while travelling through a gated community and quickly become prey for a threatening pastor, along with the neighbourhood's questionable residents.

Apart from the late actor, the notable cast members includes Algee Smith, Mason Gooding, Keith Powers and Brad Leland.

It’s worth mentioning here James Van Der Beek was last seen in a televised interview with Today's Craig Melvin that aired on December 19, 2025.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children: Olivia, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, Joshua, and Jeremiah.

