Timothée Chalamet discloses private details of Kylie Jenner’s thoughtful birthday gift

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Kylie Jenner surprised boyfriend Timothée Chalamet with an IMAX viewing of Interstellar to celebrate his birthday.

In a new viral clip, the Wonka star and Matthew McConaughey sit down for a CNN & Variety Town Hall Event, where he disclosed private details of the Kylie Cosmetic founder's thoughtful birthday gift for him.

Chalamet, who celebrates his birthday on December 27, said, “This is true, man. This is true, for my last birthday. And I was grumpy on the way there because I didn't know where she was taking me.”

The Dune star went on to say, “I was like, that's my birthday, why are we driving 30 minutes outside of LA? I got to the theatre, it was Interstellar and IMAX. I said, oh, I'm sorry. I'm sorry I was so grumpy on the drive.”

He mentioned, “But, I'm not going to bring that up, man. But, listen, man, I love that movie, man. And I just hope, you know, I don't know.”

Appreciating Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece, Chalamet noted, “Seeing so many young faces here, I hope it resonates for you guys, too. Because I just love that movie, man. And I'm the only person that gets sad every time Casey Affleck comes on screen.”

He stated, “Because that's when I'm out the movie. I got a good friend named Ryan, he's a Texas boy. He says, you know, Interstellar falls off at minute 37.”

To note, the Town Hall Event is set to air on Saturday, February 21 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CNN and streams on the CNN app.

