  • By Javeria Ahmed
Zendaya fuels secret wedding rumors with Tom Holland after recent move

The 'Euphoria' starlet has fuelled the wedding rumours with fiancé the 'Spider Man' star

Zendaya has sparked speculation she may have secretly married Tom Holland after being spotted wearing a new gold band on her wedding finger during an outing in Los Angeles.

As per Dailymail, the Euphoria starlet has tied the knot with fiancé the Spider Man star as she “flashed a new gold band on her wedding finger” during an outing at Beverly Hills.

During her recent outing, Zendaya was seen replacing her dazzling engagement ring for a subtle gold band on the same finger.

A fan was quick to notice Zendaya's ring change, writing on X: “ZENDAYA IS MARRIED TO TOM ALREADY OMG SHES A WIFEY.”

The Dune star made an outing with with film producer Josh Lieberman in Los Angeles.

For the outing, she rocked her look in a white shacket over a plain top and loose black trousers, debuting both a shorter new hairstyle and with a gold band.

Zendaya and Holland confirmed their engagement at the Golden Globes last year after the actor got down on one knee during an intimate setting in 2024.

The Challengers starlet first showcased a massive 5-carat diamond ring (reportedly a Jessica McCormack design) at the Golden Globes in early 2025.

Notably, this update came amid Zendaya is currently busy in the promotional activities of her upcoming movie The Dream along with Robert Pattinson.

