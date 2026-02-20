‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Characters not returning after Eric Dane death

Highly anticipated series Euphoria, which also starred late Eric Dane, is set to return with Season 3 after a major delay.
The new season of the hit HBO series took nearly three years to return to big screen.
Euphoria Season 3: Why was it delayed?
According to two major reasons; show creator Sam Levinson’s commitment to his short-lived series, The Idol was the main reason of the delay, and the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes prolonged the delay as well.
What is season 3 about?
The highly anticipated Season 3 moves forward five years, transitioning characters out of high school into mature adult people.
Rue is reportedly in Mexico dealing with debt, while Cassie and Nate are engaged.
Who’s returning in Season 3?
Euphoria Season 3 will feature the return of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Colman Domingo, and Alexa Demie.
Well, we all know the stars who are reprising their roles, however, there are few characters who are not returning in the upcoming series.
Characters who are not returning
Eric Dane, who plays Cal Jacobs, died on February 19, 2026, at the age of 53 following complications caused by ALS.
Kat Hernandez, who plays Barbie Ferreira, left the show due to creative differences
Gia Bennett, who plays Storm Reid, left the show due to scheduling conflicts.
Leslie Bennett, who plays Nika King, was not included in official cast list
Ethan and McKay, who played Austin Abrams and Algee Smith respectively, were not included in the storyline.
Ashtray, who played Javon Walton, were killed off in Season 2.
Fezco, who played Angus Cloud, passed away in 2023.
Euphoria Season 3 is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max on April 12, 2026.