News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Characters not returning after Eric Dane death

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 set to premiere in April 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto

‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Characters not returning after Eric Dane death
‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Characters not returning after Eric Dane death

Highly anticipated series Euphoria, which also starred late Eric Daneis set to return with Season 3 after a major delay.

The new season of the hit HBO series took nearly three years to return to big screen.

Euphoria Season 3: Why was it delayed?

According to two major reasons; show creator Sam Levinson’s commitment to his short-lived series, The Idol was the main reason of the delay, and the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes prolonged the delay as well.

What is season 3 about?

The highly anticipated Season 3 moves forward five years, transitioning characters out of high school into mature adult people.

Rue is reportedly in Mexico dealing with debt, while Cassie and Nate are engaged.

Who’s returning in Season 3?

Euphoria Season 3 will feature the return of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Colman Domingo, and Alexa Demie.

Well, we all know the stars who are reprising their roles, however, there are few characters who are not returning in the upcoming series.

Characters who are not returning

Eric Dane, who plays Cal Jacobs, died on February 19, 2026, at the age of 53 following complications caused by ALS.

Kat Hernandez, who plays Barbie Ferreira, left the show due to creative differences

Gia Bennett, who plays Storm Reid, left the show due to scheduling conflicts.

Leslie Bennett, who plays Nika King, was not included in official cast list

Ethan and McKay, who played Austin Abrams and Algee Smith respectively, were not included in the storyline.

Ashtray, who played Javon Walton, were killed off in Season 2.

Fezco, who played Angus Cloud, passed away in 2023.

Euphoria Season 3 is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max on April 12, 2026.

Hailey Bieber makes surprise revelation about Jack after hinting at baby No. 2
Hailey Bieber makes surprise revelation about Jack after hinting at baby No. 2
Khloé Kardashian takes shocking U-turn on dating stance: 'I want to be married'
Khloé Kardashian takes shocking U-turn on dating stance: 'I want to be married'
Jennifer Aniston's romance with Jim Curtis hit rough patch amid feud reports
Jennifer Aniston's romance with Jim Curtis hit rough patch amid feud reports
Millie Bobby Brown pens heartfelt birthday note on turning 22: ‘So blessed’
Millie Bobby Brown pens heartfelt birthday note on turning 22: ‘So blessed’
Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi's on-screen dad in 'Euphoria,' passes away at 53
Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi's on-screen dad in 'Euphoria,' passes away at 53
'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer teases father-son tension
'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer teases father-son tension
North West makes major move to secure her singing career
North West makes major move to secure her singing career
Paddington Bear confirms to present at 2026 BAFTA Film Awards
Paddington Bear confirms to present at 2026 BAFTA Film Awards
Kit Harington, Sophie Turner gag after kiss, fans question casting decision
Kit Harington, Sophie Turner gag after kiss, fans question casting decision
Will Taylor Swift reunite with her ex at Brit Awards? Deets inside
Will Taylor Swift reunite with her ex at Brit Awards? Deets inside
Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Inside explosive court showdown
Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Inside explosive court showdown
Hailey Bieber drops hints at expanding family with Justin Bieber?
Hailey Bieber drops hints at expanding family with Justin Bieber?

Popular News

Hailey Bieber makes surprise revelation about Jack after hinting at baby No. 2

Hailey Bieber makes surprise revelation about Jack after hinting at baby No. 2
an hour ago
Kiara Advani starrer 'Toxic' second teaser unveils Yash's rugged avatar

Kiara Advani starrer 'Toxic' second teaser unveils Yash's rugged avatar

3 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston's romance with Jim Curtis hit rough patch amid feud reports

Jennifer Aniston's romance with Jim Curtis hit rough patch amid feud reports
5 hours ago