  By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow calls Kate Hudson her 'little sister" in sweet confession

The 'Marty Supreme' starlet confessed about her sisterly bong with Kate Hudson

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Gwyneth Paltrow has shared that one famous look-alike holds a special place in her life — describing her as “like a sister.”

While conversing at the February 13 Santa Barbara International Film Festival Arlington Artist of the Year Award event, the Marty Supreme starlet confessed about her sisterly bond with Kate Hudson.

“I am here because Kate Hudson and I are real, true, old friends,” Paltrow said in her intro of the event, which was honoring Hudson, 46, for her Oscar-nominated work in Song Sung Blue.

“She's like a little sister to me,” said the Marty Supreme star.

“I'm much older than she is, but I remember seeing her when she was little,” adding that her parents Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow “were friendly” with Hudson’s parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

“We grew up in the same orbit, but it wasn't really until the early 2000s that we became what we are now,” continued Paltrow.

During her conversation, she also recalled the memories she and Hudson have created “the kind of friendship where we've had the full spectrum.”

Paltrow also recounted “her 30th birthday, where I got really drunk, and my 40th birthday, where everybody, I think, got really drunk.”

“We've been through breakups together and just this wonderful intertwining of our families. Our kids were in a band together when they were tiny and went to high school together,” said Paltrow,

She called Hudson as “an amazing artist, an entrepreneur, obviously an incredible singer and a mother.”

Paltrow wrapped up her speech by sharing how she FaceTimed her friend after seeing Song Sung Blue.

Hudson highlighted her friendship with Paltrow, describing it as “the most loyal, beautiful bond.”

