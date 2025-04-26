Prince Harry nearly dated famous US reality TV star before Meghan Markle 

Before Prince Harry met Meghan Markle, the royal was reportedly secretly set up with a major U.S. reality TV star.
As per Gb News, the comedian Katherine Ryan revealed that the Duke of Sussex was almost set up with reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian before he met the Suits alum.
Sharing about the details, she said she tried to play matchmaker between the two high-profile figures.
Ryan revealed she attempted to play matchmaker between the two high-profile figures.
While conversing with Mail, the comedian reflected on the moment when she spotted Kourtney at the gathering, she said, "As soon as I went in, I saw Kourtney Kardashian there with Princess Beatrice."
Ryan continued, "I went straight over to her, because I knew this woman, because I'm so invested in the family and the reality show. And she was so charming and nice to me."
During their chat, Ryan encouraged Kourtney to break up with Disick.
When Kourtney questioned who else she might date, Ryan jokingly suggested Prince Harry.
Ryan explained: "I said Prince Harry because she was in the UK - two royal families uniting," the comedian explained, referring to the Kardashians' status as reality TV royalty.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relationship:
To note, Harry revealed in his memoir, Spare, that he eventually met Meghan after admiring her photographs on Instagram.
The couple had previously claimed they were introduced on a "blind date" arranged by mutual friend Violet von Westenholz.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on Saturday 19 May 2018 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom.