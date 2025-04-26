Lana Del Rey reveals kiss with Morgan Wallen in new song at Stagecoach Festival

Lana Del Rey is married to Jeremy Dufrene, whom she tied the knot on September 26, 2024

Lana Del Rey has once locked lips with Morgan Wallen and now she is singing to the world about it!

The Bluebird singer made a lyrical confession about Wallen during her performance at the 2025 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California on Friday, April 25.

During the country festival, Lana debuted a new song called, 57.5, which includes lyrics about kissing the country star.

Before belting out the lyrics, she shared that it would be "the last time I'm ever going to say this line."

“I kissed Morgan Wallen / I guess kissing me kind of went to his head,” she sang. “If you want my secret to success / I suggest don’t go ATVing with him when you’re out west,” she sang to the crowd.


Elsewhere in the song's performance, Lana sang that she now has "a man" who "really loves me" and is "a fan of mine," seemingly referring to her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, whom she married in September 2024.

57.5 is a new song from Del Rey's upcoming album, with the title likely referencing her Spotify listeners at the time of writing.

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene wedding:

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene tied the knot on September 26, 2024 in Des Allemandes, Louisiana.

For the wedding, Lana wore a floor-length white gown with a scooped, ruffled neckline while Jeremy complemented her look in a dark suit, white shirt and smart brown shoes.

