Entertainment

‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ teaser shocks fans with 'diabolical' visuals

Netflix documentary ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning' is set to release on December 2, 2025

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ teaser shocks fans with diabolical visuals
‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ teaser shocks fans with 'diabolical' visuals

Netflix has left fans into a frenzy with an eye-opening teaser of Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

On Monday, December 1, the streaming juggernaut sparked curiosity by dropping a "diabolical" official teaser of the crime documentary produced by 50 Cent.

The teaser of Sean Combs: The Reckoning - which is set to release on December 2, 2025, features Sean standing on his balcony on September 10, 2024, just six days before his arrest.

Next clip showcased Diddy making a confession about "losing" referring to the legal actions against him.

Shortly after the teaser was released, fans flocked to the comment section heaping praise on the In Da Club rapper's work.

One user commented, "This a living proof why nobody should mess with 50 lol"

Another wrote, "Diabolical & genius at the same time. #50."

"I thought 50 was trolling. This MF really made a documentary! Man, never get on 50’s bad side! " warned a third.

Sean "Diddy" Combs - who was arrested on September 16, 2024, on multiple charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his 2025 federal criminal trial.

The controversial rapper was sentenced to only four years in prison.

Watch the teaser


Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco enjoy intimate post-Thanksgiving date night

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco enjoy intimate post-Thanksgiving date night
The 'Calm Down' hitmaker and Benny Blanco tied the knot in September this year

Anne Hathaway drops exciting update on her upcoming film 'Mother Mary'

Anne Hathaway drops exciting update on her upcoming film 'Mother Mary'
'The Intern' star is set to appear in her upcoming film, 'Mother Mary' in April next year

Millie Bobby Brown makes surprising announcement amid ‘Stranger Things 5’ buzz

Millie Bobby Brown makes surprising announcement amid ‘Stranger Things 5’ buzz
Millie Bobby Brown gives surprising personal update 'Stranger Things' season 5 Vol 1 release

Kyle Richards makes rare comments on dating plans after Mauricio Umansky split

Kyle Richards makes rare comments on dating plans after Mauricio Umansky split
The 'Halloween' star announced her separation from her ex-husband, Mauricio Umansky, in 2023

Gwen Stefani breaks silence on Blake Shelton split speculations

Gwen Stefani breaks silence on Blake Shelton split speculations
The 'Rich Girl' crooner and her husband first ignited divorce speculation last month

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's 'complex' relationship explained amid rumours

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's 'complex' relationship explained amid rumours
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo sparked relationship rumours during 'Wicked' promotions

Noah Hawley's Alien series premieres on new platform with bold vision

Noah Hawley's Alien series premieres on new platform with bold vision
The 'Alien: Earth' was initially premiered in August this year

'Wicked' author announces release date for new prequel after box office win

'Wicked' author announces release date for new prequel after box office win
'As Wicked: For Good' pushes past US $393.3 million at the global box office

Billie Eilish rocks unexpected look after movie announcement

Billie Eilish rocks unexpected look after movie announcement
Billie Eilish enjoyed a lowkey day after announcing that she will be releasing a 3D movie

Britney Spears reflects on 'suffering' after Kim Kardashian sleepover

Britney Spears reflects on 'suffering' after Kim Kardashian sleepover
Britney Spears sparks concern among fans with cryptic message about 'pain'

Britney Spears considers big move amid family intervention concerns

Britney Spears considers big move amid family intervention concerns
The ‘Womanizer’ singer has been under 'huge pressure' in California after family intervention buzz

Vin Diesel keeps Paul Walker's memory alive with touching tribute

Vin Diesel keeps Paul Walker's memory alive with touching tribute
Vin Diesel honors best friend Paul Walker with emotional message on his 12th death anniversary