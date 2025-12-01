‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ teaser shocks fans with 'diabolical' visuals

Netflix has left fans into a frenzy with an eye-opening teaser of Sean Combs: The Reckoning.
On Monday, December 1, the streaming juggernaut sparked curiosity by dropping a "diabolical" official teaser of the crime documentary produced by 50 Cent.
The teaser of Sean Combs: The Reckoning - which is set to release on December 2, 2025, features Sean standing on his balcony on September 10, 2024, just six days before his arrest.
Next clip showcased Diddy making a confession about "losing" referring to the legal actions against him.
Shortly after the teaser was released, fans flocked to the comment section heaping praise on the In Da Club rapper's work.
One user commented, "This a living proof why nobody should mess with 50 lol"
Another wrote, "Diabolical & genius at the same time. #50."
"I thought 50 was trolling. This MF really made a documentary! Man, never get on 50’s bad side! " warned a third.
Sean "Diddy" Combs - who was arrested on September 16, 2024, on multiple charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his 2025 federal criminal trial.
The controversial rapper was sentenced to only four years in prison.