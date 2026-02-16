'Wuthering Heights' creator reflects on bold choices behind film's transition

Emerald Fennell has made some shocking decisions about her new high-budget film, Wuthering Heights.
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie’s starring romance movie, which opens in theatres on Valentine’s Day, was adapted from Emily Brontë's 1847 novel.
After its mega opening, the movie’s director revealed that she had given herself a challenge while preparing the movie’s script.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Emerald said she was well aware that her version of Wuthering Heights would contain some noticeable changes to the fans.
"It was funny, you know, I think the things that I remembered were both real and not real, so there was a certain amount of wish fulfilment in there, and there were whole characters that I'd sort of forgotten or consolidated," the 40-year-old director added.
The Saltburn director additionally said that she went through the changes as she wanted to mainly focus on the soft chemistry between her gothic characters, Cathy and Heathcliff, portrayed by Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.
Emerald Fennell, who won Best Original Screenplay for writing the film Promising Young Woman in 2020, shared the major spoiler of the film and explained that the most significant change in her film was Cathy’s death.
In addition to Jacob and Margot, Wuthering Heights also starred Alison Oliver, Ewan Mitchell, Shazad Latif and Owen Cooper in the leading roles.