  • By Bushra Saleem
‘Melania’ sequel quietly moves forward ahead of first film streaming debut

Melania Trump’s documentary was released in theaters on January 30, 2026

  • By Bushra Saleem
Melania Trump’s documentary’s second part is on the table after unexpected success of the film.

Insiders have told Naughty But Nice that producers behind “Melania” are actively discussing, and quietly developing, a potential sequel focused on the evolving next chapter of Melania Trump.

“Part two is absolutely being talked about,” one industry insider says. “They see this as an ongoing story, not a one-off.”

While the initial film, distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, experienced a sharp box-office drop and is now scaling back its theatrical footprint, sources say the pivot to streaming could reshape the narrative, and the numbers.

“Streaming data tells a very different story than theatrical,” a media executive notes. “If it performs well on Amazon Prime Video, that strengthens the case for a sequel.”

Insiders say the potential second installment would explore Melania’s evolving public role, business ambitions, and global positioning in what one source describes as “a reintroduction, not a continuation.”

No official greenlight has been announced, but development conversations are reportedly underway.

The new Melania Trump documentary beat box office predictions to earn more than $7m (£5.1m) at US cinemas in its opening weekend.

The film follows the US First Lady, and reportedly became the most expensive documentary ever when Amazon spent $40m (£29m) on the rights and a further $35m (£25.5m) on marketing.

