Kubra Khan cheekily breaks silence on pregnancy buzz with Gohar Rasheed 

  • By Fatima Hassan
Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan tied the knot in February last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kubra Khan has set the record straight on pregnancy speculations with her husband, Gohar Rasheed. 

The 32-year-old Pakistani actress, who recently celebrated one year of togetherness with her longtime partner, shared her intimate wedding anniversary snaps on her Instagram account over the weekend.

"We are extremely overwhelmed by the love and the beautiful flowers received on our first anniversary (12.02.26). Thank you to everyone for making our special day even more special. Lots of love, G & K," the couple captioned their anniversary post.

However, Kubra and Gohar's celebrations turned into an unexpected social media chaos after several fans speculated that she might be expecting her first child.

While many were convinced that she had been hiding her growing baby bump by opting for an oversized ethnic dress.

Now, debunking the ongoing pregnancy rumours, the Sang e Mar Mar actress has given a befitting response to one of the users who said, "Loose clothing and hiding behind things! Is it what we are thinking?" 

The Noor Jahan actress savagely replied, "That winter weight is not off yet? That’s exactly it." 

For those unaware, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in Makkah on February 12th, after secretly dating each other. 

