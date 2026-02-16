News
Barron Trump partners with high‑school friends for new business venture

Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron Trump partners with his high-school pals to step into business world.

According to Fox Business, Trump is listed in public records as a director of a new beverage business based near Mar-a-Lago.

Filings submitted last month in Florida and Delaware show that 19-year-old is one of five directors of SOLLOS Yerba Mate Inc., described by one of its directors as a "yerba mate beverage company."

The headquarters of the company is just minutes from the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.

Yerba mate, a caffeinated herbal tea popular in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, has gained traction in the US as a coffee alternative.

US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings show the company raised $1 million through a private placement, as first reported by Newsweek.

In addition to Barron Trump, the documents list Spencer Bernstein, Rodolfo Castillo, Stephen Hall and Valentino Gomez as directors, two of whom appear to have attended high school with the president's son.

Bernstein, a Villanova University student who previously attended Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach with Barron Trump, described SOLLOS on LinkedIn as "a lifestyle beverage brand built around clean [and] functional ingredients."

Bernstein wrote last month, "I’ve decided to postpone my final semester at Villanova University to focus on something I’ve been building for the past 8 months. Since the end of last school year I have been working alongside my co-founder, Stephen Hall, and a few close friends on SOLLOS Yerba Mate."

Hall, now a student at the University of Notre Dame who also attended Oxbridge Academy, said the beverage company is preparing for a spring consumer launch. However, no official launch date has been announced yet.

