Savanah Guthrie issues new message for mom’s abductors as FBI tests glove DNA

Savannah Guthrie posted a new video to social media, pleading to her mother’s abductor, to “do the right thing.”
In the video, the Today show co-anchor can be seen sitting down outside as she addresses the person who took her mother, Nancy.
“It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe,” she said in the video.
She continued saying, “You’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing. We are here. And we believe. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being.”
Authorities believe the 84-year-old was taken against her will from her home just outside Tucson. She was last seen there on Jan. 31 and reported missing the next day after not attending church services, 1011 Now reported.
Authorities released surveillance photos and video showing a possible suspect in the investigation into her disappearance on February 10. FBI Director Kash Patel posted the images on X.
“The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” Patel wrote, saying the images show “an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”
The video shows the suspect walking slowly to Guthrie’s front porch. The person’s head is hung low as if they are trying to hide their face.
The most recent update in the investigation came on Sunday when the FBI announced that a glove containing DNA near her home appears to match those worn by the suspect.
The agency says the gloves were found about two miles away from her home in a field near the side of the road. The gloves arrived at a private lab in Florida Friday after they were sent off on Thursday.