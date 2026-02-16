News
Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker bluntly shades Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show

Devin Booker has reignited the beef with Grammy-winning musician Bad Bunny. 

Shortly after the Puerto Rican rapper’s history-making performance at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime, the American basketball guard reacted to his longtime rival’s high-profile performance.

While speaking at his recent press conference, the 29-year-old Phoenix Suns guard noted that he has not watched Benito’s halftime show.

"I didn’t watch it, to be completely honest," Booker said.

As of now, Bad Bunny, who also dated Kendall Jenner from early 2023 to December 2023, has not broken his silence on the NBA player’s subtle shade. 

He reportedly took a sharp swipe at the 31-year-old rap star after the supermodel made a surprise appearance at Levi’s Stadium to support her former boyfriend. 

For those unaware, Devin Booker and Bad Bunny have been romantically linked with Kendall Jenner. 

The 818 Tequila founder first sparked the romance rumours with the Basketball champion in April 2020, when they were spotted on a road trip together to Arizona.

They made their relationship Instagram official back in February 2021 for Valentine's Day, before announcing their split in June 2022. 

