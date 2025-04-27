Lily Collins rocks chic black outfit at ‘The Summer Book’ Denmark premiere

Lily Collins turned heads with her classy appearance at The Summer Book’s red carpet!
On Saturday, April 26, the 36-year-old American actress took to her official Instagram account to share a collection of stunning photographs from the premiere of her husband Charlie McDowell’s directed film, The Summer Book, in Denmark.
For the glamorous night, the Emily in Paris starlet rocked a chic black suit, featuring a long blazer and wide-leg trousers, both adorned with silver buttons.
With her hair looked sleek in a mid-parting, Lily kept the appearance classy by wearing minimal makeup that just highlighted her natural beauty.
Meanwhile, her husband, who is a renowned American film director and screenwriter, donned a black leather jacket over a black shirt and paired it with matching trousers that featured stylish detailing on the sides.
“What a truly special night it was at the Danish premiere of The Summer Book in Copenhagen! We are so incredibly proud of this film and loved sharing it in our favorite city with some of our favorite people,” penned Lily Collins in the post’s caption.
She continued, “Thank you to everyone who came out it — we consider ourselves the luckiest to have your support and love. It opens in Denmark May 15 and we can’t wait for you all to see it. More news coming soon on its North American release…”
About ‘The Summer Book’:
The Summer Book is a drama film which is based on Tove Jansson’s 1972 novel of the same title. The film, which is a co-production of the US, the UK, and Finland, was first premiered on October 12, 2024 at BFI London Film Festival and on January 31, 2025, in Finland.
After its premiere in Denmark on April 26, 2025, the movie will be released in the Danish cinemas from May 15.
The Summer Book, which is directed by Charlie McDowell, stars Glenn Close, Emily Matthews, and Anders Danielsen Lie.