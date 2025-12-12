Google has launched a new beta feature that allows users to hear real-time translations directly via their headphones.
On Friday, the Alphabet-owned Google announced that the feature preserves each speaker’s tone and cadence, simplifying conversations, lectures, and media in foreign languages.
Users launch the Translate app, click “Live translate,” and listen to translations in their preferred language.
The beta is currently accessible on Android in the U.S., Mexico, and India, supporting over 70 languages and working with any pair of headphones.
The Alphabet-owned Google plans to diversify the feature to iOS and additional countries in 2026.
Moreover, Google has launched the cutting-edge Gemini-centric improvements to Translate, allowing more natural and context-aware text translations.
These upgrades enhance the interpretation of slang, idioms, and culturally specific expressions.
For example, idioms like “stealing my thunder” will be translated for meaning rather than word-for-word.
The update is currently available across the US and India, supporting English paired with nearly 20 languages including Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, and German.
Moreover, Google has diversified Translate’s language learning tools to almost 20 new countries. Users can now practice languages such as German and English across new regions.
Improved feedback will provide personalised speaking tips, and a new streak-tracking feature that assist learners stay consistent.