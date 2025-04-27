King Charles issues first statement after Prince William steps in for him

King Charles has released his first statement after the heir to the British throne, Prince William, made major appearance on his behalf.
On Saturday, the Prince of Wales attended Pope Francis' funeral in the Vatican along with many prominent figures, representing his father.
Hours after William’s diplomatic move, the monarch took to his official Instagram handle to release his first-ever statement on the occasion.
He reshared a post from the Vatican, which features a video of Pope Francis funeral at the Church of Santa Maria Maggiore.
"Earlier today, The Prince of Wales attended the funeral of Pope Francis at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on behalf of The King," the monarch wrote alongside the video.
King Charles also reshared his joint statement with Queen Camilla, which he released on the death of His Holiness, who died at the age of 88 on Monday, April 21, 2025.
"My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis. Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry," they wrote at the time.
Pope Francis death and funeral:
Pope Francis left the world mourning on Easter Monday. the late pontiff passed away at the age of 88 following a stroke that led to a cardiac arrest.
He was laid to rest at Rome's St. Mary Major Basilica after Vatican ceremony on Saturday.
Hundreds of thousands, including Prince William and many world leaders, filled St. Peter's Square and lined the streets of Vatican City to bid a farewell to His Holiness.