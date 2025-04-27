Jennifer Garner honors gym trainer after celebrating Easter with Ben Affleck

The 'Alias' starlet pens moving note for her close pal in a heartfelt Instagram post

Jennifer Garner honors gym trainer after celebrating Easter with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner honors gym trainer after celebrating Easter with Ben Affleck  

Jennifer Garner paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to her trainer, Beth Nicely, after celebrating Easter with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and kids.

The 13 Going on 30 starlet took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 27, to share a video clip of herself and Beth to mark her special day.

Garner uploaded a throwback footage of herself and the trainer, showing that she was engaged in an intense physical exercise alongside the trainer. 

The Daredevil actress' post was also accompanied by a touching birthday note for Beth, that read, "Happy birthday, @bethnicely!"

Jennifer Garner honors gym trainer after celebrating Easter with Ben Affleck

She also included a red heart emoji in her caption.

This post of Garner comes after a report suggested that the globally known actress reunited with her former partner, and kids to celebrate Easter.

According to Page Six, the Alias actress and Affleck, who parted ways in 2015, were spotted leaving World Market in California on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

The Batman actor and the Elektra actress spent their Easter Sunday at Affleck's home in Brentwood, California.

Notably, the actress was seen driving away from her ex-husband's home with their son Samuel.

However, it is unclear whether the former couple was joined by their other two kids, Violet and Seraphina, for the family get together.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner co-parenting relationship after divorce 

For those unaware, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been co-parenting their three kids, after finalizing their tumultuous marriage in 2018.

Despite the divorce, the two have maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship for the bright future of their children. 

Jennifer Garner honors gym trainer after celebrating Easter with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner honors gym trainer after celebrating Easter with Ben Affleck

King Charles issues first statement after Prince William steps in for him

King Charles issues first statement after Prince William steps in for him
Lily Collins rocks chic black outfit at ‘The Summer Book’ Denmark premiere

Lily Collins rocks chic black outfit at ‘The Summer Book’ Denmark premiere
Taylor Swift's ex Joe Jonas responds to her revenge track years after split

Taylor Swift's ex Joe Jonas responds to her revenge track years after split
Lily Collins rocks chic black outfit at ‘The Summer Book’ Denmark premiere
Lily Collins rocks chic black outfit at ‘The Summer Book’ Denmark premiere
Taylor Swift's ex Joe Jonas responds to her revenge track years after split
Taylor Swift's ex Joe Jonas responds to her revenge track years after split
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively pack on PDA for first time since legal woes
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively pack on PDA for first time since legal woes
Hailey Bieber pokes fun at headline focusing on Justin over her success
Hailey Bieber pokes fun at headline focusing on Justin over her success
Lana Del Rey reveals kiss with Morgan Wallen in new song at Stagecoach Festival
Lana Del Rey reveals kiss with Morgan Wallen in new song at Stagecoach Festival
Justin Bieber announces death of his 'papa' with somber tribute
Justin Bieber announces death of his 'papa' with somber tribute
Katy Perry’s true feelings about Blue Origin flight revealed after fan backlash
Katy Perry’s true feelings about Blue Origin flight revealed after fan backlash
'Coronation Street' star Philip Lowrie passes away at 88
'Coronation Street' star Philip Lowrie passes away at 88
Michelle Williams’ former co-star Sophie Nyweide remembered after sudden death
Michelle Williams’ former co-star Sophie Nyweide remembered after sudden death
Jennifer Lopez glows in glamorous silk ensemble in new snaps: See
Jennifer Lopez glows in glamorous silk ensemble in new snaps: See
Ryan Reynolds gets candid about father's struggle with Parkinson's disease
Ryan Reynolds gets candid about father's struggle with Parkinson's disease
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper spark wedding rumors after cosy NYC date night
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper spark wedding rumors after cosy NYC date night