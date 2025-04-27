Jennifer Garner honors gym trainer after celebrating Easter with Ben Affleck  

Jennifer Garner paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to her trainer, Beth Nicely, after celebrating Easter with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and kids.
The 13 Going on 30 starlet took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 27, to share a video clip of herself and Beth to mark her special day.
Garner uploaded a throwback footage of herself and the trainer, showing that she was engaged in an intense physical exercise alongside the trainer.
The Daredevil actress' post was also accompanied by a touching birthday note for Beth, that read, "Happy birthday, @bethnicely!"
She also included a red heart emoji in her caption.
This post of Garner comes after a report suggested that the globally known actress reunited with her former partner, and kids to celebrate Easter.
According to Page Six, the Alias actress and Affleck, who parted ways in 2015, were spotted leaving World Market in California on Sunday, April 20, 2025.
The Batman actor and the Elektra actress spent their Easter Sunday at Affleck's home in Brentwood, California.
Notably, the actress was seen driving away from her ex-husband's home with their son Samuel.
However, it is unclear whether the former couple was joined by their other two kids, Violet and Seraphina, for the family get together.
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner co-parenting relationship after divorce
For those unaware, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been co-parenting their three kids, after finalizing their tumultuous marriage in 2018.
Despite the divorce, the two have maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship for the bright future of their children.