Olivia Rodrigo breaks social media silence after receiving huge honor 

Olivia Rodrigo is flaunting her new trophy to her nearly 40 million Instagram followers!
On Thursday, April 24, the Vampire singer received Planned Parenthood's Catalyst of Change Award at the organization's Spring into Action Gala and now she is gushing to the world about it.
Rodrigo took to her social media handle on Sunday to share a peek into the event held at Cipriani South Street in New York City.
She kicked off her post with a stunning image of herself in which she could be seen posing with her prestigious trophy which was accompanied by a clip of her award acceptance speech.
"Thank you so much @ppgnyact for giving me the catalyst for change award at this years planned parenthood spring gala," she wrote in the caption.
Rodrigo continued, "Bodily autonomy is a fundamental human right. our ability to receive healthcare shouldn’t depend on the zip code we live in. planned parenthood provides lifesaving treatment to their patients.
"Offering affordable cancer screenings, birth control, STD testing, and abortion care gives women the ability to shape their own lives and futures. our rights are under attack and I am grateful to planned parenthood for their courage and leadership as we continue to fight for justice," she added.
Olivia Rodrigo's efforts to protect women's rights
Olivia Rodrigo has been a vocal advocate for women's and girls' rights around the world.
She uses her platform to speak out against oppressive policy changes and to raise money through her concerts for abortion funds.