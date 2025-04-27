Prince William faces backlash over ‘inappropriate’ move at Pope’s funeral

Prince William attended the funeral of Pope Francis on the behalf of his father, King Charles, on Saturday

  • April 27, 2025
Prince William faces backlash over ‘inappropriate’ move at Pope’s funeral

Prince William made a major diplomatic on Saturday as he attended the funeral of Pope Francis on the behalf of his father, King Charles.

The appearance marked as a significant moment for him as a global statesman and the future king.

However, the heir to the British throne faced backlash from Royal fans over his choice of attire at the solemn event.

For the pontiff’s funeral, the Prince of Wales donned a blue suit despite black traditionally being the color of choice for such a formal occasion.

Many royal fans deemed his choice "inappropriate" and "disrespectful" for the solemn event.

Taking to social media, one fan penned, "The blue suits bother me. Sorry, but isn't there a standard for black suits?"

While, another asked, "Wearing black was too difficult?"

"Blue suit? Disrespectful. Period,” the third noted.

Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty


Lifestyle expert's view on Prince William's funeral outfit 

A Lifestyle expert Nichola Murphy defended William's choice, saying that dark blue and grey suits are also acceptable funeral attire.

"Black has long been associated with appropriate funeral attire, but it is not the only color that is acceptable,” she said to HELLO!

Murphy further added, "Dark blue and grey suits are also commonly worn by attendees paying their respects. We saw the likes of Prince George wear blue at the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, so it's not surprising the color featured at the pope's funeral, too."

Notably, Prince William wasn't the only attendee who wore black, as US President Donald Trump also donned a blue suit to the Pope’s funeral.

