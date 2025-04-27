Katy Perry pays somber tribute to Pope Francis after his funeral mass  

Katy Perry paid somber tribute to legendary Pope Francis after his funeral mass.
The 143 hitmaker turned to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 27, to bid a final goodbye to His Holiness, whose funeral mass began on Saturday in St. Peter’s Square.
Katy shared a black-and-white photo featuring herself and the late legendary head of the Catholic Church from her last meeting with the Pope.
For those unaware, the globally known artist met the Pope at the United to Cure conference on cancer research in April 2018, in Vatican City.
In the viral photo, the American singer and songwriter's boyfriend Orlando Bloom was seen standing beside his girlfriend, gazing at the Pope.
The Dark Horse crooner penned a moving caption, "Rest in Peace."
Katy Perry reflects on meeting with Pope Francis
Shortly after meeting with the late Pope, Katy praised the departed pontiff, saying, "I’m such a big fan of Pope Francis. It’s a combination of compassion, humility, sternness and refusal. He is a rebel."
"[Pope Francis] is bringing the Church back to humility and connecting with people. He’s very humble and not frivolous," she told Vogue Australia in 2018.
For those unaware, Pope Francis peacefully passed away on Monday, April 21, at the age of 88 after suffering from lung disease.
His Holiness was laid to rest after the historical funeral on Saturday at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.