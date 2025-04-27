Best 5 free to play shooters games on PS5/PS5 Pro

Free-to-play shooter games are perfect options on the PS5 and PS5 Pro.

In recent years this genre of games has undergone a significant change. 

The PS5 Pro combines the Fidelity and Performance modes of the base model to provide a stable, fluid gaming experience, with better graphics, frame rate, and performance.

Here is a lineup of the best 5 free-to-play shooter games on PS5 and PS5 Pro.

Valorant

In August 2024, Valorant finally made its PS5 debut after a long wait. The game incorporates hero-shooter elements with a strong emphasis on cooperation and fairly traditional gunplay.

However, this is the only shooter in the list that doesn’t fall under the category of “PS5 Pro enhanced games.”

Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals from NetEase is based on a solid framework that prudently draws inspiration from the greatest hero shooters ever made, most notably Overwatch.

In addition to the three-class system and traditional 6v6 matches that prioritise teamwork, Marvel Rivals is featured with a fantastic appearance and gameplay.

The game has three modes, such as Domination, Convoy, and Convergence, at launch are fairly standard for the genre, but they are improved by thoughtfully created maps and more than thirty well-defined, recognisable characters.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the best battle royale games available on PS5.

There is a fair amount of variety in the maps that are currently available. In addition, Warzone offers a few other modes for those who want to avoid the typical and challenging battle royale.

PS5 Pro has enhanced access to in-game features like PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and native 120Hz.

The Finals

The Finals has two modes that play slightly differently, and matches are shown as showcases on a competitive TV show.

The game is PS5 Pro enhanced, but it doesn’t offer a 120 FPS.

Warframe

Warframe's slew of content keeps it among the most popular free-to-play games.

Completing quests and improving the Warframe armour set are central to the game's structure.

Players can trade with other players and upgrade and customise their spaceships using Platinum, an in-game currency. 

