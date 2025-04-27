Paris Hilton drops unseen photos from Stagecoach music festival

'The Simple Life' star shared rare glimpse of her iconic performance at the Stagecoach Music Festival on Instagram

Paris Hilton won fans’ hearts by releasing behind-the-scenes photos from the iconic Stagecoach music festival.

The Simple Life alum shared unseen glimpses from her latest iconic performance at the star-studded event on Friday, April 25.

Hilton turned to her Instagram handle on Sunday, April 27, to share a series of never-before-seen snapshots alongside renowned Hollywood figures including Lizzo, Sydney Sweeney, Kyle Richards, Benny Blanco, and others.

She kicked off her post by dropping a stunning picture with Lizzo, Sydney, and Kyle, who showed up to support the singer, who performed a DJ set during the event.

The actress-turned-singer scribbled her post, "Pulled up with the hottest crew @Stagecoach will never be the same! Loved #Sliving with you all #Stagecoach2025 #IconsOnly."

In one slide, Hilton is seen sitting alongside the popular musician Lizzo while holding her laptop, saying, "The one and only Lizzo! Or something like that? Is that cute, that’s great, the iconic, the one."

"The only hype me, honey, the iconic the one the only Lizzo! The crowd goes nuts .. you come prancing, prancing, and then you want to come out as this playing, so it's like I'm prancing out," Hilton explained.

To which Lizzo replied, "Okay-perfect."

Paris Hilton, Kanye West's controversy 

This update comes after Paris Hilton was dragged by the controversial rapper Kanye West into his headline-grabbing social media rants.

In his latest post, the Yeezy founder revealed his bizarre wish to have kids with the businesswoman instead of his first wife, Kim Kardashian. 

As of now, Paris has not reacted to Kanye West's bombshell desires.     

