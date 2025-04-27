Apple Vision Pro to feature lighter design soon: Report

Apple is likely to switch from aluminium to titanium for internal structures to strengthen Vision Pro

Apple is reportedly working on multiple future revisions to the Apple Vision Pro to attarct more users. 

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed on Sunday, April 27, 2025, that there will be something lighter and more consumer-friendly version will be the next release in the range.

Gurman wrote about two successors to the Apple Vision Pro, one is a mode that is lighter and cheaper than the current model.

Meanwhile, the other is a tethered model that connects to a Mac to offer maximum responsiveness to users, with the Mac handling all of the processing.

According to Gurman, it seems the lighter model will be the one out the gate next, and will arrive between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026.

Apple Vision Pro lighter design

Rumours of a lighter Apple Vision headset have been around for a while, with it recently resurfacing on April 16.

To make the headset lighter, and therefore easier to wear for longer periods, a leaker stated that Apple would switch from aluminium to titanium for the internal structures for strength, while the outside would still use aluminium.

Additionally, the leaker claimed that the lighter model could end up with a colour scheme akin to the iPhone 5-era black. 

