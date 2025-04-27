Princess Anne shows up to support Zara Tindall at trials

Princess Anne once again proved that she’s a supportive mother by attending Zara Tindall’s trial.
As per Hello!, The Princess Royal was spotted at the Cirencester Park horse trials to support her daughter Zara Tindall, who was competing on Sunday, April 27.
King Charles’ sister made a timeless and elegant fashion statement by wearing chic flared trousers.
She opted for a pair of slightly flared trousers with a red roll-neck jumper, layered under a tartan shirt and finished with a waistcoat.
Zara has also learned a lot from her mother's wardrobe hacks.
The British equestrian told the media outlet last month, "Mum taught me the importance of having good-quality clothing that keeps you warm and comfortable outdoors."
She added, "I spend a lot of time outside, so I need footwear and clothing that supports the lifestyle we lead, whether that’s standing on the sideline watching the kids, walking the dogs or attending the races."
Princess Anne share an incredibly close bond with both her kids, son Peter Phillips and daughter Zara.
The sibling duo both live on Anne's Gatcombe Park estate.
Princess Anne’s upcoming key royal engagement:
Princess Anne will visit Youth Court Solutions at Wellingborough Magistrates Court on April 29, 2025.
On the same day, she is also set to hold a 140th Anniversary Dinner at St. James's Palace as a Parton of Forces Employment Charity.