How King Charles will mark 77th birthday amid Royal family crisis, health woes?

Inside His Majesty’s upcoming 77th birthday bash on November 14, 2025

  • By Fatima Hassan
After celebrating his 77th birthday officially in June this year, King Charles III is ready to kick off his birthday month in November. 

Official birthday celebrations are held in June as a tradition to ensure better weather for the outdoor public event, which includes a military parade, the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony, and an RAF flypast.

Despite his actual birthday falling in November, when His Majesty will turn 77, it’s like he will mark the day in his familiar way -by doing what he does best, that is, service.

Why does the King have two birthdays?

For those unfamiliar with the British Royal Family and their traditional ways of celebrating their occasions, every year, King Charles celebrates his two birthdays.

As per tradition, the monarch celebrates their first birthday with the annual Trooping the Colour ceremonial event on Horse Guards Parade in London.

While the second birthday will be celebrated privately on November 14, due to the poor weather conditions and His Majesty’s ongoing battle with cancer.

This tradition has been passed through the King’s late mother and Queen Elizabeth, and now it will be up to the next monarch, the next heir to the British throne, Prince William, to decide whether or not he would like to continue the tradition.

Private moments with family and close friends

Behind the official engagements, there’s a quieter side to his birthday. Reports suggest that he values family time and reflection, but this year, the dynamics are different as King is reportedly not on speaking terms with William, after his bombshell interview.

On the other hand, his younger brother, Prince Andrew, has given up his Duke of York title after a few 2011 emails resurfaced on the internet, exposing his alleged ties with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As of now, it is too early to predict whether the heartbroken King Charles will invite the two to his private bash in November or not.

A nod to health and renewal

Given that the King has faced health challenges in recent times, his upcoming birthday could serve as a milestone of renewal.

Earliest celebrations noted that he treated the day as a working one despite a personally difficult year.

At 77, he may take time out for quieter recognition of his resilience – perhaps a walk in the gardens of his estate, or a low-key engagement tied to wellbeing and sustainability.

Moments of his 77-birthday celebration we all watch for

A new royal photograph is expected to be released to mark the occasion (the Royal Family often shares one.)

Gun salutes and ringing of bells in London – traditional marks of the sovereign’s birthday.

An official statement or social media tribute from the Prince and Princess of Wales is also another moment we all might expect on the King’s milestone birthday.

All in all, King Charles' 77th birthday won't be about flashy extravagance – it will be focused on service-driven, steeped in tradition, quietly personal, and meaningful. 

Fans can also expect a social media tribute from his estranged son, Prince Harry, with whom he emotionally reunited in September this year. 

