Prince William, Queen Camilla backed King Charles' big decision against Andrew

The British Monarch made a historic announcement about Prince Andrew’s future in the royal family

  By Javeria Ahmed
Prince William and Queen Camilla reportedly stood firmly behind King Charles as he made the difficult decision to further distance Prince Andrew from royal duties.

After the British Monarch made a historic announcement about Prince Andrew’s future in the royal family, a statement from Buckingham Palace said, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.”

It was revealed that the Prince of Wales and Queen Consort fully supported the King’s leadership on this matter.

The royal sources suggested that while Charles made the decision, it had the quiet approval of other key family members.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun that the Palace’s statement, issued on behalf of “Their Majesties,” subtly suggested Queen Camilla’s involvement in the decision.

“I think that everybody that makes a statement about Andrew now has to mention they have full and great sympathies with the victims of abuse,” she said.

The expert added. “And in this case, when it said, their majesties, I suppose people need to be reminded that Queen Camilla, is very active in the area of abused women, and it is one of her charities.”

Seward mentioned Camilla’s effort, “She actually made a film about some of the women suffering from abuse who had to leave home and take their families with them, to set up lives in a shelter to start with.”

The expert said Camilla’s opinion greatly influenced the King, but ultimately, it was a decisive move by Charles, who was no longer willing to tolerate his brother’s behavior.

To note, King Charles concluded his statement with "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, alleged in her posthumous memoir Nobody’s Girl that Prince Andrew had sex with her three times in the early 2000s, when she was under 18.

